Kansas City firm elects new president, changes name

Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle Brumitt is now Dysart Taylor McMonigle Brumitt & Wilcox. The firm also elected John F. Wilcox, Jr. as its president.

Wilcox first joined the firm in 2000, assisting clients in transportation and logistics, products liability, construction and insurance defense. He was a director of the firm in 2004 and was managing director between 2012 and 2014.

Wilcox earned his law degree from the University of Kansas in 1994.

