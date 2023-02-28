Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Armstrong Teasdale hires new St. Louis partner

Armstrong Teasdale hires new St. Louis partner

By: Staff Report February 28, 2023

Wendi Alper-Pressman has joined Armstrong Teasdale’s St. Louis office as a partner.

She represents borrowers and lenders in commercial real estate loans, asset-based loan facilities and construction financing. She has dealt with litigation involving loan workouts and restructurings, forbearance agreements, foreclosures, bankruptcy proceedings, enforcement actions and lender liability. She joins Armstrong Teasdale from Lathrop GPM.

Alper-Pressman earned her law degree from Washington University in 1985.

