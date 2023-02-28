Rodriguez named Parson’s general counsel

Gov. Mike Parson has selected Evan Rodriguez as general counsel for his office.

Rodriguez, previously the office’s deputy general counsel, succeeds Andrew Bailey, whom Parson named as the state’s attorney general following former Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s election to the U.S. Senate.

Rodriguez joined the governor’s office as deputy general counsel in April 2021 and previously served as a legislative analyst for the Missouri House. He earned his law degree from the University of Kansas.

