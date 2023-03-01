BAMSL honors 2 city leaders

Mavis Thompson and Keith Williamson are the newest members inducted into the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis Gallery of Legal Pioneers.

BAMSL’s Minorities in the Legal Profession Section honored the two attorneys Feb. 27 at the Missouri History Museum. The annual event honors attorneys and judges in the state who have been historically underrepresented and unrecognized.

Thompson is the first Black woman to serve in two elected city offices. She was first elected as the circuit clerk for the City of St. Louis Circuit Court and continues to serve as the City of St. Louis license collector.

Past Legal Pioneers include the now-retired Judge Anne-Marie Clarke, the first Black person to serve on The Missouri Bar Board of Governors and the first Black woman on the Board of Police Commissioners, and St. Louis City Circuit Court Judge David Mason, who was recognized for his efforts to create the Freedom Suits Memorial. Retired Judge Lawrence Mooney, another Legal Pioneer, was the first gay man to serve on the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

“It’s very humbling to receive this award,” Thompson said in a later interview. “When I looked at some of the legal giants and pioneers that have paved the way for me, I’m just really honored to follow along. Not to just follow along, but to bring others with me.”

Williamson, who is president of the Centene Charitable Foundation and serves on the Mound City Bar Foundation’s board of directors, was honored for his role in developing and implementing the Mound City Equity Scholars Program.

Last year, the program announced the first four Equity Scholars, who receive law school tuition scholarships as well as faculty, peer and MCBA mentoring. Williamson said four more will be announced this year.

“Tonight’s program does and should remind each of us of the work that remains to be done,” Williamson said. “Additionally, this program tonight should inspire each of us. Lone individuals can and must act, but we need collective action.”

RELATED:

Mound City 100

Jackson nomination to US Supreme Court a ‘landmark occasion’