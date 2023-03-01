Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Mullen to retire from St. Louis Circuit Court

Mullen to retire from St. Louis Circuit Court

By: Staff Report March 1, 2023

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for vacancy that will be created by the retirement of St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Mullen, effective March 1.

Applications are due by March 24. The commission expects to conduct public interviews May 3 and 4 at the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District courthouse, then submit a panel of three nominees to the governor.

Mullen joined the St. Louis bench as associate circuit judge in 2001 and was elevated to the circuit bench in 2008.

