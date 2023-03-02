Nominees selected for 2 judgeships

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated its picks for its circuit judge vacancy and its associate circuit judge vacancy.

Gov. Mike Parson will choose from St. Louis Associate Circuit Judges Ellen W. Dunne, John R. Lasater and Jeffrey P. Medler for the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge William M. Corrigan Jr., who is serving as deputy solicitor general. The commission chose the three from a pool of 19 applicants.

Nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy after Judge Nicole S. Zellweger’s appointment to circuit judge are Jason A. Denney, Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung and Natalie P. Warner. They were selected from a pool of 18 applicants.

Denney is a St. Louis County assisting prosecuting attorney. Dillon-Amelung is a private practice attorney and a St. Louis County traffic court commissioner. Warner is an assistant attorney general for the state.

Public interviews for both positions took place on Feb. 27 and 28 at the St. Louis County Court Building.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item