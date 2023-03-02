Supreme Court sets June 6 execution date for Tisius

The Missouri Supreme court has scheduled a June execution date for Michael Andrew Tisius.

In a March 1 order, the court cleared the execution to be carried out during the 24-hour period starting at 6 p.m. on June 6. If it takes place, it would be the third execution in 2023.

Tisius was convicted of fatally shooting two jailers, Jason Acton and Leon Egley, while unsuccessfully attempting to free his former cellmate from the Randolph County jail in 2000.

Tisius originally was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2003. During post-conviction proceedings a circuit judge ordered a new penalty phase for Tisius, which the Supreme Court affirmed in 2006. However, a jury in 2010 once again sentenced him to death.

Tisius was previously scheduled to be executed in August 2012, but the Missouri Supreme Court stayed the execution pending further appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his most recent attempt at a stay in October.

The case is State v. Tisius, SC91209.

