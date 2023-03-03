12 seek Greene County circuit judgeship

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission plans to interview 12 applicants who hope to succeed Greene County Circuit Judge David C. Jones, who is set to retire in June.

The application pool includes seven men and five women. Half of them work in the private sector and half are in the public sector. Their mean age is 44.

The applicants are: Derek A. Ankrom, Randall D. Eggert, Kaiti Greenwade, Christopher M. Hoeman, Steven E. Kellogg, Chris Lebeck, Kate Millington, Kristen M. O’Neal, Kirsten E. Poppen, Kevin J. Rapp, Jacob Sappington and Amy S. Westermann.

Public interviews start at 8:30 a.m. March 13 at the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District in Springfield. The commission will meet immediately after to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.