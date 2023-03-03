7 KC attorneys spring from Shook’s 2023 partner class

Seven Kansas City attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon have been elevated to partner as part of the firm’s 13-strong partner class this year.

Joseph Cruz is an intellectual property attorney. He earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota in 2014.

Mitchell Engel advises his clients on toxic torts and other environmental law issues. He earned his law degree from Creighton University in 2013.

Bryan E. Meyer is a patent attorney. He earned his law degree from the University of Kansas in 2006.

Bryce Nengsu Kenfack defends clients against claims involving product liability, construction, insurance commercial and general liability. He earned his law degree from Creighton University in 2014.

Mary Olson specializes in tobacco litigation and defends companies against complex product liability actions nationwide. She earned her law degree from the University of Kansas in 2015.

Daniel Schwaller handles business and real estate transactions and business litigation. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2015.

Alexandra Sorenson’s practice emphasizes tobacco-related litigation and other product liability matters. She earned her law degree from the University of Iowa in 2015.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item