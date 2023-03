Plaintiff appealed the denial of her Rule 60(b) motion challenging the district court’s dismissal of her complaint.

Where plaintiff’s arguments in support of her motion did not challenge the district court’s basis for dismissal, the court affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Westjohn v. Seldin Co. (MLW No. 79490/Case No. 22-2853 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Bataillon, J.