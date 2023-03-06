Attorneys join receivership association board

Attorneys Emily Cantwell and John Cruciani are the newest members of the Commercial Receivers Association’s board.

The CRA promotes the use of receiverships for creditors to reclaim interest in financially distressed companies. Members of the national organization gain education, networking and other resources.

Eric Moraczewski, who co-founded the CRA in 2021 and is a board member, said in a statement that the two were involved with the CRA early on.

“From serving as panelists at our 2022 Virtual Conference to lending assistance from their respective organizations, their support of the Association has been unwavering,” Moraczewski said. “Inviting them to join our board in a leadership capacity was a natural and organic next step.”

Cantwell is a litigation attorney at Lathrop GPM who was the first member of the CRA.

“I believe that CRA will benefit from my real-world experience representing lenders and receivers in receiverships, and my receivership clients will benefit from my growth and broader network thanks to my CRA board position,” Cantwell said.

John Cruciani is a Husch Blackwell attorney who leads the firm’s insolvency and commercial bankruptcy group.

“The Commercia Receivers Association has come about at a time where many insolvency professionals believe we’ll start to see an uptick in filings,” Cruciani said. “Building a community of engaged and educated professionals right now can provide a great resource to the insolvency community.”

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item