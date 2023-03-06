Circuit clerk faces contempt for deficient speadsheet

Bosses have various ways of getting employees to follow orders, but unless that boss is a judge, contempt of court usually isn’t available. Now the Missouri Supreme Court is deciding whether such an approach was appropriate in a judge’s dispute with a circuit clerk.

In 2022, Judge Steven Privette, the presiding judge of the 37th Judicial Circuit in south-central Missouri, ordered Oregon County Circuit Clerk Betty Grooms to prepare a spreadsheet containing information on costs assessed in more than three years’ worth of criminal cases.

Grooms submitted a spreadsheet in response, but the judge said it was missing information he’d requested and sought to hold her in contempt. Now before the Missouri Supreme Court on a writ, Grooms, represented by attorney David Duree of David M. Duree & Associates in O’Fallon, Illinois, argued that the judge’s actions went too far.

“The unprecedented use of contempt under these circumstances is certainly unwarranted and not within the authority and jurisdiction of the court,” Duree argued.

But Heath Hardman, an assistant prosecutor in neighboring Howell County who was appointed to bring the contempt action, argued that Privette was using the tools available to him to enforce compliance with his lawful administrative orders.

“A court has inherent power to enforce its orders, and if it’s stripped of that authority, what authority do those orders have?” Hardman said.

According to the judge’s brief, the delay in providing the cost bills from Oregon County was preventing county officials from recovering tens of thousands of dollars in reimbursements from the state. Under state law, Privette has a statutory duty to review and sign those cost bills.

However, several judges asked whether contempt was the right way to settle the matter and suggested it might have been better for those officials, rather than the judge, to take the matter to court.

“What do the cost bills have to do with the administration of justice?” Judge W. Brent Powell asked.

Duree has previously been before the Supreme Court in another dispute between a judge and an elected clerk; he represented Lincoln County Circuit Clerk Karla Allsberry, whom Judge Patrick S. Flynn, the presiding judge of the 45th Circuit, had suspended for alleged misconduct. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that Flynn didn’t have authority to carry out a “de facto removal” of the clerk from office and ordered that she be allowed to return to work.

Hardman said that case “sets the benchmark for what’s too far.”

“There’s an open area of what is not too far,” he added.

The case is State ex rel. Grooms v. Privette, SC99794.