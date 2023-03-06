Lamb named fellow in American College of Trial Lawyers

Thompson Coburn partner Nick Lamb has been admitted to the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Lamb represents clients in all types of civil litigation, including commercial litigation, class action and personal injury defense. He has served as lead counsel for major corporations in high-exposure cases in Missouri and Illinois state and federal courts. He earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

Fellowship in the ACTL is extended by invitation only to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered, and membership in the college cannot exceed 1 percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province.

