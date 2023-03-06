St. Louis judge joins Armstrong Teasdale

Michael K. Mullen has joined Armstrong Teasdale’s St. Louis office after retiring from the St. Louis Circuit Court bench.

Mullen’s practice involves arbitration, mediation, special master work and general trial work.

Matt Reh, who leads the firm’s litigation practice group, said in a March 6 press release that the firm is excited about what Mullen is bringing to the firm.

“His experience and insight as a former judge will be a great asset to clients and the matters we handle in the City of St. Louis as well as other venues nationwide,” Reh said.

Mullen served as a circuit judge since 2008 before his March 1 retirement. He presided over the city’s mass tort docket and served a 2017–2018 term as presiding judge. He first joined the circuit as an associate judge in 2001.

While on the court, he established the city’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which brought together intergovernmental agency leaders to improve public safety, and the city’s felony redirect program for those with low-level felonies to participate in alternative rehabilitation programs.

Before Mullen’s time on the bench, he was in private practice at multiple St. Louis law firms and had previously worked as an assistant circuit attorney in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Mullen earned his law degree from the University of Missouri in 1989.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item