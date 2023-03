Michael R. Owens has been named a partner at Edgar Law Firm.

Owens first joined the firm in 2019. He has represented businesses and individuals in professional malpractice, torts, shareholder rights and disputes over contracts, intellectual property and insurance coverage. He also is part of the firm’s class action practice.

Owens earned his law degree from the University of Missouri in 2014.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item