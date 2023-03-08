Criminal Law: Child Pornography-Social Media Evidence-Sentencing

Where a defendant challenged the admission of social media evidence at his trial on child pornography offenses, the evidence was properly authenticated, and it was not erroneous for the district court to admit the records and let the jury decide whether the account belonged to the defendant, and the evidence was sufficient to support the convictions, but the court erred in imposing a five-level sentencing enhancement under Section 4B1.5(a).

Judgment is affirmed; sentence vacated and remanded.

U.S. v. Perez (MLW No. 79558/Case No. 22-1740 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Kornmann, J. (Molly C. Quinn, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, argued for appellant) (Jeffrey C. Clapper, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, argued for appellee).