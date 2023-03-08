Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Bad Acts Evidence-Notice

Defendant appealed his conviction for conspiracy to distribute drugs, arguing that the district court erred in admitting bad acts testimony from an individual who was not involved in the charged conspiracy but began selling drugs with defendant several months after the conspiracy ended. Defendant alleged that the government failed to provide proper notice of the testimony as required by Rule 404(b)(3).

Where the testimony was relevant to show defendant’s knowledge of drug trafficking, the district court did not err in admitting the testimony, and any error was harmless in light of other substantial evidence of defendant’s guilt.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Abarca (MLW No. 79532/Case No. 22-1643 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Gerrard, J. (Kurt Patrick Leffler, of Lincoln, NE, for appellant) (Sara Elizabeth Fullerton, AUSA, of Lincoln, NE, for appellee)