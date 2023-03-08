Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute-Motion for New Trial-Calculation of Guidelines Range

Defendant appealed from his conviction and sentence for distribution of drugs and conspiracy. On appeal, defendant challenged the district court’s denial of his motion for a new trial based on the introduction of a stipulation from his codefendant’s prior conviction, the district court’s rejection of defendant’s proposed jury instruction, and the sufficiency of the evidence supporting the conspiracy charge. Defendant also challenged the calculation of his Guidelines range.

Where the stipulation expressly applied only to the codefendant and where the government presented sufficient evidence of a conspiracy among defendant, his codefendant, and other parties, the district court correctly denied the motion for new trial, and there was clear and convincing evidence of drug quantities to support the district court’s Guidelines range calculation.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Maxwell (MLW No. 79523/Case No. 22-1379 – 15 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J. (Mark C. Meyer, of Cedar Rapids, IA, for appellant) (John H. Lammers, AUSA, of Sioux City, IA, for appellee)