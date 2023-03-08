Criminal Law: Drug and Firearms Offenses-Motion to Suppress Evidence-Traffic Stop

Defendant appealed his conviction for drug and firearms offenses, after he entered a conditional guilty plea that reserved the right to appeal the denial of his motion to suppress evidence and statements he made to police. On appeal, defendant argued that police lacked a reasonable basis to believe that he had committed a traffic violation and then unconstitutionally extended the traffic stop to facilitate a canine search.

Where officers testified to witnessing defendant failing to come to a complete stop at the intersection, they had probable cause to initiate the traffic stop, and the canine search occurred while officers were continuing to verify defendant’s documents and resolve conflicting statements he had made.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Rutledge (MLW No. 79540/Case No. 22-1708 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Loken, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Lange, J. (David S. Barari, AFPD, of Rapid City, SD, for appellant; Bryan Dean, AFPD, of Bismarck, ND, on the brief) (Kevin Koliner, AUSA, of Sioux Falls, SD, for appellee)