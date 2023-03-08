Criminal Law: Drug Distribution-Plea Agreement-Appeal Waiver

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report March 8, 2023

Defendant challenged the substantive reasonableness of his sentence on appeal. Defendant pled guilty to drug distribution pursuant to a plea deal under which defendant waived his right to appeal unless the district court imposed a sentence above the statutory maximum. The district court imposed a below-Guidelines sentence.

Where defendant’s issue fell within the scope of the appeal waiver, the appeal is dismissed.

U.S. v. McBride (MLW No. 79528/Case No. 22-2820 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas, Hickey, J.


