Criminal Law: Expert Testimony-Robbery-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report March 8, 2023

Where a defendant challenged his convictions in a robbery case, the district court did not err by allowing a police forensic expert to testify on firearm and bullet identification since her education and training demonstrated her competence on the topics, and the evidence was sufficient to support the conviction for interference with commerce by robbery.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Perry (MLW No. 79541/Case No. 22-1573 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Rossiter Jr., J. (Matthew M. Munderloh, Omaha, NE, argued for appellant) (Lesley A. Woods, Omaha, NE, argued for appellee).


