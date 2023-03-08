Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of a Firearm-Sentencing Enhancement-Prior Convictions

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The district court concluded that defendant had previously committed at least two controlled substance offenses or crimes of violence. On appeal, defendant argued that his prior marijuana convictions and assault conviction did not qualify as predicate offenses.

Where circuit precedent had previously held that defendant’s predicate offenses of conviction qualified as controlled substance offenses, the district court properly applied the sentencing enhancement.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Ivery (MLW No. 79526/Case No. 22-1964 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J.