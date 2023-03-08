Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Calculation of Guidelines Range-Prior Controlled Substance Offenses

By: Staff Report March 8, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Defendant argued that the district court erred in calculating his Guidelines range by finding that defendant’s prior North Dakota marijuana convictions qualified as controlled substance offenses.

Where courts were to look at the definition of the predicate offense at the time of conviction on that offense, rather than during the present sentencing, the district court correctly concluded that defendant’s prior convictions qualified as controlled substance offenses.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Adzemovic (MLW No. 79531/Case No. 21-3751 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota, Welte, J.


