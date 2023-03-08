Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Sentencing Enhancement-Prior Felony Convictions

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Defendant challenged the increase of his base offense level, after the district court concluded that defendant had two prior felony drug convictions. Defendant argued that his state felony drug convictions did not qualify as “controlled substance offenses” because “controlled substances” only included those listed in the federal Controlled Substances Act.

Where there was no requirement that a substance banned by a state criminal offense also be listed as a controlled substance under federal law, the district court correctly counted defendant’s prior convictions.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Fluckes (MLW No. 79525/Case No. 22-1619 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Jarvey, J.