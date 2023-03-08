Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Sentencing Enhancement-Sufficiency of Evidence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, after law enforcement found defendant unresponsive in a vehicle containing drugs and a loaded firearm. Defendant challenged the district court’s imposition of a sentencing enhancement for possessing the gun “in connection with” a felony drug offense.

Where simple possession of drugs could satisfy the requirements for a sentencing enhancement, the district court had sufficient evidence to infer that defendant’s firearm, when carried out in public with illegal drugs, could be used to facilitate his drug crimes.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Johnson (MLW No. 79533/Case No. 22-1745 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Rossiter, J.