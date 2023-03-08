Supreme Court stops short of suspension for attorney

The Missouri Supreme Court on March 7 reprimanded a criminal defense attorney who became personally entangled in his own client’s case.

The formal reprimand falls short of the six-month suspension that the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel had asked for Peter G. Bender of Bender & Bender in Springfield. In its order, the Supreme Court agreed that Bender had represented a client despite a conflict of interest and that he engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

However, OCDC also had alleged other violations of the rules of professional conduct that the court left unmentioned — including charges that he had engaged in professional misconduct and that he’d dealt inappropriately with a person who didn’t have an attorney.

In an interview, Richard D. Bender, who practices with his son and represented him before the Supreme Court, noted that the court had not imposed discipline for any of the claims that initially brought the case to OCDC’s attention — that he had urged a victim of domestic violence to sign an affidavit that sought to derail the prosecution’s case against her alleged abuser.

“Their decision appears to be on very narrow grounds,” the senior Bender said.

Bender had represented a man facing domestic assault charges involving a woman with whom the client had a child. When the woman did not show up for the man’s arraignment, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office alleged that she was afraid to testify because the defendant had threatened her and her children. The court allowed the case to proceed based on the “forfeiture by wrongdoing doctrine” — an exception to the Sixth Amendment in which a defendant waives his right to confront witnesses if his own misconduct is the reason they are unwilling or unable to testify.

Bender countered the prosecutor’s move by inviting the woman to speak to him to his office, which resulted in her signing an affidavit saying she disagreed with the charges against the defendant, that she wasn’t intimidated by him and that she had no objection to his being released from jail. She later testified that Bender had dictated the contents of the affidavit and that she didn’t understand what she was signing.

The state later sought an order of protection for the woman against Bender and sought to have him disqualified as the defendant’s counsel. Although the trial judge allowed Bender to remain on the case, he had to get a conflict waiver from the defendant, who ultimately agreed to it in the course of pleading guilty.

The prosecutor’s office then filed a new criminal charge alleging the defendant had “solicited help from another” — namely, Bender — in an attempt to tamper with the witness. Bender was never personally charged with a crime or with violating the order of protection. Nonetheless, Bender continued to represent the defendant and ultimately got the charge dismissed under a plea agreement.

OCDC alleged that Bender had created an “atmosphere of intimidation” that encouraged the witness, who didn’t have a lawyer, to sign an affidavit favorable to her abuser.

Bender, however, says he made clear to the woman that he wasn’t her attorney and said his actions were necessary to represent his client. In his brief, Bender said OCDC offered to merely admonish him, but he rejected it, saying that if he were “sanctioned for interviewing a victim witness and obtaining a witness affidavit the Court would send a chilling message to all attorneys who defend criminal cases regarding their ability to interview witnesses without oversight by the State.”

The disciplinary panel that heard the case last year agreed and recommended it be dismissed. In a 36-page opinion, the panel said the victim had called Bender by phone before going to his office and that she’d made at least one revision to the typed affidavit before she signed it.

“Under these circumstances, it is difficult to second guess [Bender’s] determination that [the victim] was agreeing to the affidavit, and without coercion,” the panel wrote.

OCDC rejected the recommendation and took the case to the Supreme Court, which isn’t bound by the panel’s findings. According to the agency, Bender, who has been licensed in Missouri since 1995, has no prior history of professional discipline but was informally “cautioned” in 2012 for a similar interaction with a witness.

At oral arguments on Feb. 28., some of the Supreme Court judges also were concerned that the case could hamper defense attorneys’ ability to zealously represent their clients.

“I do have some sympathy for the argument that as a criminal defense lawyer you have to have the opportunity to try to talk to witnesses and folks,” Judge W. Brent Powell said. “Any action we were to take in this action, I would not want to send the wrong message.” He added, however, that the facts of the case were “horrific.”

Chief Disciplinary Counsel Laura Elsbury argued to the court that Bender’s actions went beyond merely interviewing a witness.

“No one is suggesting that this court discipline [Bender] for merely interviewing the victim, but that’s not what happened here,” Elsbury said.

Judge Patricia Breckenridge took issue with the circumstances of that interview, noting that she was at the attorney’s office without counsel and that the words recorded in the affidavit were Bender’s, not the victim’s.

“What seems to me is the violation is preparing a false affidavit and intimidating a victim to sign a false affidavit,” she said.

Later, Powell noted the apparent conflict of interest when Bender entered an appearance on a charge for which the state alleged he was a witness.

“It seems to me that’s the exact place attorneys shouldn’t be,” Powell said.

“It is an awkward position,” Richard Bender allowed.

However, Richard Bender argued that the victim was the only witness who could say if she’d been too afraid to appear at the arraignment, which was the key allegation that had allowed the prosecution to proceed.

“I don’t see that there’s anything innately improper with a lawyer talking to a witness, if he gets information that’s favorable to the client, using that information to see if the witness will sign an affidavit so he has a record of what she said,” he said. He added, “Would it have been proper and ethical for counsel to disregard that statement and not try to memorialize it?”

The case is In re: Bender, SC99845.