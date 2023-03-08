The POWER List 2023: Stacey L. Murphy

Norton Rose Fulbright, St. Louis

Stacey Murphy serves as both the leader of Norton Rose Fulbright’s health care practice as well as partner-in-charge of the national firm’s St. Louis office.

Murphy represents academic medical centers, medical schools, hospitals, physician groups and other health care entities in various kinds of complex contractual arrangements. She also advises on regulatory compliance and corporate governance issues.

For example, she represented the University of Arizona Health Network when a university-affiliated hospital system in Tucson merged with Phoenix-based Banner Health. She also helped to open a health system affiliated with the University of Oklahoma in 2018.

Murphy is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association and the St. Louis Area Health Lawyers Association. Previously of Dentons in St. Louis, she joined her current firm, then known as Fulbright & Jaworski, in 2006.

She earned her law degree in 1989 from the University of Texas.

The POWER List: Health Care Law 2023