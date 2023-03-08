The POWER List 2023: Stuart J. Vogelsmeier

Lashly & Baer, St. Louis

Stuart Vogelsmeier serves as chair of Lashly & Baer’s health care and business practices, as well as the firm’s executive vice president, and has played a major role in crafting the strategic plan for the firm where he has worked since 1988.

Missouri Lawyers Media named him as a Law Firm Leader at the 2020 Missouri Lawyers Awards for his work in organizing Lashly’s health care advisory team, which helps guide clients through government investigations, licensing issues, payment disputes with insurers and other issues.

He represents numerous health care clients, ranging from rural hospitals to a Mercy Health subsidiary he represented for 18 years until it was acquired by another company.

Vogelsmeier is a member of the American Bar Association’s health law section, the American Health Lawyers Association, the Missouri Society of Healthcare Attorneys and the St. Louis Health Lawyers Association.

He earned his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1988.

The POWER List: Health Care Law 2023