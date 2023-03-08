The POWER List 2023: Timothy M. Aylward

Horn Aylward & Bandy, Kansas City

Tim Aylward has won three cases in the last 30 years that have affirmed and enforced noneconomic damage caps in Missouri’s medical malpractice cases.

Adams by and through Adams v. Children’s Mercy Hospital affirmed a cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases in 1992 before the Missouri Supreme Court.

In 2012, he represented an insurer in the Sanders v. Ahmed ruling. The high court determined that lawmakers could enforce damage caps in medical negligence cases involving wrongful death. That same year, the court determined the legislature’s tightened noneconomic damages cap violated the right to a trial by jury and struck it down. A law that reinstated the cap passed in 2015.

Aylward once again defended the cap and won in the 2021 Ordinola Velazquez v. University Physician Associates ruling. He was named a 2022 Influential Appellate Attorney in the Missouri Lawyers Awards that year.

Aylward earned his law degree from Washburn University in 1982. He co-founded Horn Aylward & Bandy in 1999.

The POWER List: Health Care Law 2023