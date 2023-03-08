The POWER List 2023: Tracy Mathis

Lewis Rice, St. Louis

Tracy Mathis brings her more than four decades of experience in health care law in counseling regional health care organizations, hospitals and physician groups. Clients come to her for advice on issues such as compliance, corporate governance, regulatory matters, credentialing and disciplinary matters.

From 1999 to 2002, Mathis taught courses in health care transactions as an adjunct professor at Saint Louis University School of Law. She is a founding director of the St. Louis Area Health Lawyers Association, and she has held leadership roles The Missouri Bar’s health and hospital law committee and the Missouri Society of Healthcare Attorneys. She also is involved with the American Bar Association’s health law section and the American Health Law Association.

Mathis, previously of Thompson Coburn, has been with Lewis Rice since 1998. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri in 1982.

The POWER List: Health Care Law 2023