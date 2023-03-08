The POWER List: Health Care Law 2023

Health Care Law 2023

Inevitably, our bodies fail us, in ways big and small. But receiving care for those ailments can lead to a different set of failures, whether from an error that constitutes medical malpractice or from the natural outcome of an injury or disease too severe to overcome.

In this latest edition of THE POWER LIST, a regular feature from Missouri Lawyers Media, we examine the most powerful attorneys in health care law. These are litigators who specialize in medical issues, either on behalf of plaintiffs who claim to have been injured by professional malpractice or who defend doctors, nurses, dentists and their employers from such claims. They also are attorneys who counsel hospitals, clinics and other health care entities on everything from regulatory compliance to real estate.

Our editorial team interviewed attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed records of verdicts and settlements, and consulted Missouri Lawyers Media’s archives to arrive at a list of what we believe are the most powerful health care attorneys in Missouri.

Of course, our readership might differ with us. Did we include someone you don’t think was deserving, or have we left out someone notable? Tell us who else we should have considered. And keep an eye out for new versions of THE POWER LIST throughout the year.

The POWER List was written by Senior Reporter Scott Lauck and Staff Reporter Chloe Murdock.

The POWER List for Health Care Law 2023

