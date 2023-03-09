Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Closing Argument-Plain Error Review

Criminal Law: Closing Argument-Plain Error Review

By: Staff Report March 9, 2023

Where a defendant challenged his convictions in a statutory rape and sodomy case, the defendant failed to show that the trial court plainly erred in admitting portions of an interrogation in which a detective repeatedly asserted that children do not lie about sexual abuse, and similar statements by police officers have been found admissible, and the defendant failed to show manifest injustice or a miscarriage of justice in connection with allegedly improper remarks made during the state’s closing argument.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Martin (MLW No. 79551/Case No. SD37408 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Jones, J.

 


