Criminal Law: Sentencing-Authority to Resentence

Where defendant challenged a trial court’s decision to set aside its original judgment sentencing him on robbery and assault convictions, the trial court lacked the authority to set aside the original judgment and resentence him, so the case is remanded to the court with directions to vacate.

Remanded.

State v. Jobe (MLW No. 79549/Case No. SD37496 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Sheffield, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Mississippi County, Pearson, J. (Christian Lehmberg, Columbia, and Kerina Lynn Ibarra, Jackson, for appellant) (Karen Louise Kramer, Jefferson City, and Claire Poley, Charleston, for respondent).