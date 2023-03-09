Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Employer – Employee: Hostile Environment-“Me Too” Witness-Attorney Fees

By: Staff Report March 9, 2023

Where the Department of Corrections challenged a jury verdict in favor of a former employee on her  hostile work environment claim, the admission of “me too” evidence was not an abuse of discretion based on the prevalence of shared characteristics, and the motion for attorney fees on appeal is sustained and remanded for the trial court to determine a reasonable award.

Judgment is affirmed.

Alhalabi v. Department of Corrections (MLW No. 79553/Case No. WD85012 – 28 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Callaway County, Harris, J. (Jeremiah Morgan, Jefferson City, and James Galbraith, St. Louis, for appellant) (Benjamin Westhoff, St. Louis, for respondent).

 


