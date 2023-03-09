Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Juvenile Law: Delinquency Proceedings-FJDA-Speedy Trial Provision

By: Staff Report March 9, 2023

Where a juvenile argued that his federal juvenile delinquency proceedings should have been dismissed because he was not afforded a speedy trial as required by the Federal Juvenile Delinquency Act, the juvenile waived his right to appeal any speedy trial violation as part of his plea agreement, and the judgment is affirmed since his sentence was not plainly unreasonable.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. D.B. (MLW No. 79542/Case No. 22-2005 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Viken, J. (Terry Lee Pechota, Rapid City, SD, argued for appellant) (Eric D. Kelderman, Rapid City, SD, argued for appellee).

 


