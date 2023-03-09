Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Negligence: Wrongful Death-Causation-Psychiatric Services Law

Negligence: Wrongful Death-Causation-Psychiatric Services Law

By: Staff Report March 9, 2023

Where the mother of a child, who committed suicide the morning after being released from emergency room care, brought a wrongful death case claiming that the healthcare defendants’ psychiatric evaluation and decision to discharge the girl fell below the standard for healthcare providers and caused or contributed to the death, the grant of summary judgment to the defendants is reversed because the plaintiff presented sufficient evidence to show that the defendants had caused or contributed to cause the death, Chapter 532 of the state’s comprehensive psychiatric services law had not been invoked to establish immunity from civil liability, and the plaintiff presented sufficient evidence to preclude summary judgment for her aggravating circumstances damages claim.

Judgment is reversed.

Clark v. SSM Healthcare St. Louis (MLW No. 79545/Case No. ED110638 – 20 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, James M. Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Charles County, Fagras, J. (Matthew B. Vianello, Anthony G. Laramore and Doreen Graham for appellant) (Kenneth W. Bean, Lauren C. Collins, Peter F. Spataro, Joseph F. Callahan, Thomas M. Ward, Mandy J. Kamykowski, Mariel L. Taylor and Rachel E. Palmer for respondent).

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo