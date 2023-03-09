Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Probate: Action for Accounting-Invited Error-Transfer of Assets

By: Staff Report March 9, 2023

Where appellants argued that the probate court erred by denying a petition that alleged a claim for an action for accounting in a case involving a transfer of assets, the action for accounting invited the errors alleged, so the litigants could not take advantage of self-invited errors.

Judgment is affirmed.

McLaughlin v. Canman (MLW No. 79552/Case No. SD37394 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Stone County, Stephens, J. (Timothy S. Davis, Branson, for appellant) (Karl Andrew Finkenbinder and Henry S. Clapper, Branson, for respondent).


