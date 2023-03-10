Finalists named for Jackson County judgeship

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Jeremy J. Baldwin, Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk and Marty W. Seaton as finalists to succeed retiring Jackson County Circuit Judge Patrick W. Campbell.

Baldwin is an assistant prosecutor in Jackson County. Agnelly Krawczyk is an associate circuit judge. Seaton is a partner with Turner, Sweeny, & Seaton in Kansas City.

They were among 14 applicants interviewed for the position on March 8-9. Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to the circuit bench.

