Kappas returns to Thompson Coburn

By: Staff Report March 10, 2023

Nick Kappas has rejoined Thompson Coburn as a partner in St. Louis.

Kappas previously was a partner with Dentons US in St. Louis, and before that spent a decade at Thompson Coburn as an associate and partner. He earned his law degree from New York Law School and an LL.M. in Taxation from Washington University in St. Louis.

Kappas represents clients on tax credit transactions involving new markets, historic rehabilitation and low-income housing tax credits, as well as on related federal and state tax matters, including tax credit syndication and tax-exempt organizations.

