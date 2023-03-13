Stockard named to Greene County bench

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Josephine “Jody” Larison Stockard as an associate circuit judge for Greene County.

Stockard fills the vacancy created by the recent elevation of T. Todd Myers to the circuit bench. She currently serves as an assistant U.S. attorney in Springfield and previously was an assistant prosecutor in Greene County. Prior to earning her law degree from the University of Missouri in 2011, she served in several roles in Gov. Matt Blunt’s administration.

Stockard was one of three finalists selected in February by the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission. Also nominated were Steven E. Kellogg and Ann Mills.

