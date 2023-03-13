Teresa Young joins Baker Sterchi as new practice leader

Teresa Young has joined Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice as a member. The firm has appointed Young and nine other attorneys as new practice group leaders across its offices.

Young previously worked as a principal at Brown & James for 21 years. She and Lisa Larkin in St. Louis now co-chair Baker Sterchi’s appellate practice group.

In Kansas City, Jackie Longfellow, as co-chair, and Nick Ruble, as vice chair, lead the firm’s employment and labor practice group.

Megan Stumph-Turner and Gregorio Silva in Kansas City co-chair the financial services practice group.

Longfellow and Silva came to the firm as part of its merger earlier this year with Foland, Wickens, Roper, Hofer & Crawford.

Michael Shunk in Kansas City co-chairs the insurance and bad faith practice group.

John Watt of Kansas City now co-chairs the product liability practice group. He leads the group alongside existing co-chair Thomas E. Rice.

From the Belleville office, Greg Odom and Meghan Kane co-chair the firm’s toxic tort practice group.

