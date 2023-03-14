Settlement reached for boat passenger killed in crash

The survivors of a St. Charles man killed in a boating crash reached combined settlements of more than $1.4 million, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney.

Michael J. Dalton Jr. of O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin said the crash took place on May 27, 2019. The decedent was a passenger in his friend’s boat, which was struck by an intoxicated boater.

Dalton said the intoxicated boater had $300,000 in insurance limits. $245,000 was paid to the estate of the decedent, with the remaining $55,000 going to the friend driving the boat that was struck. Dalton alleged that the decedent’s friend was also at fault for the crash and, after litigating the case for two years, the friend’s insurance company paid the policy limits of $1.2 million to resolve the claim.

$1.445 million settlement

Wrongful Death

Venue: St. Charles County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/Jan. 2, 2023

Judge: Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey

Plaintiff’s Expert: Richard DiNapoli, Fisher Maritime, Livingston, New Jersey (accident reconstruction)

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Michael J. Dalton Jr., O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential