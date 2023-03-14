Settlement reached for boat passenger killed in crash

The survivors of a St. Charles man killed in a boating crash reached combined settlements of more than $1.4 million, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney.
Michael J. Dalton Jr. of O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin said the crash took place on May 27, 2019. The decedent was a passenger in his friend’s boat, which was struck by an intoxicated boater.
Dalton said the intoxicated boater had $300,000 in insurance limits. $245,000 was paid to the estate of the decedent, with the remaining $55,000 going to the friend driving the boat that was struck. Dalton alleged that the decedent’s friend was also at fault for the crash and, after litigating the case for two years, the friend’s insurance company paid the policy limits of $1.2 million to resolve the claim.
$1.445 million settlement
Wrongful Death
Venue: St. Charles County Circuit Court
Case Number/Date: Confidential/Jan. 2, 2023
Judge: Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey
Plaintiff’s Expert: Richard DiNapoli, Fisher Maritime, Livingston, New Jersey (accident reconstruction)
Caption: Confidential
Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Michael J. Dalton Jr., O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin, St. Louis
Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential