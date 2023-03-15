Candidates named for Platte County judgeship

The 6th Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Amy Rager Ashelford, Susan M. Casey and Jesse Sendejas for an associate circuit judge vacancy.

The vacancy follows the retirement of Platte County Associate Circuit Judge Dennis C. Eckold. Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to appoint one of the nominees.

Ashelford is an assistant prosecuting attorney for Platte County. Casey is a career law clerk and chief of staff for U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark. Sendejas is an assistant city attorney and prosecutor for Kansas City.

They were chosen after the commission interviewed seven applicants on March 13. The five-member commission said Ashelford and Sendejas were chosen unanimously while Casey received three votes in support.

