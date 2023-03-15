Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Above-Guidelines Sentence-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant challenged the substantive reasonableness of the above-Guidelines sentence imposed following the revocation of his supervised release.

Where the district court adequately considered the statutory sentencing factors, it did not abuse its discretion by imposing an above-Guidelines sentence where the sentence was still within the statutory maximum.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Davis (MLW No. 79594/Case No. 22-3576 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J.