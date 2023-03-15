Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements-Relevant Conduct

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements-Relevant Conduct

By: Staff Report March 15, 2023

Where a defendant challenged his sentence after pleading guilty to being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, the defendant failed to preserve his claim that the district court erred in imposing enhancements based on relevant conduct, and the district court did not err when it failed to find that the defendant’s conduct in a later incident was not relevant under the guidelines.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Soto (MLW No. 79576/Case No. 22-1778 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Loken, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Bough, J. (Rebecca L. Kurz, Kansas City, MO argued for appellant) (John Benton Hurst, Kansas City, MO argued for appellee).


