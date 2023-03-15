Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Supervised Release-Provision Of Counsel

By: Staff Report March 15, 2023

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his pro se motion to terminate supervision or to modify the conditions of  his supervised release, the district court did not violate Rule 32.1(c)(1) by failing to provide him with counsel and a hearing before it denied the motion, and the defendant failed to show a due process violation, and the judgment is affirmed because the court also did not abuse its discretion by refusing to modify the provision on the defendant’s internet and computer use.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Norris (MLW No. 79573/Case No. 21-3849 – 20 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Limbaugh Jr., J. (Carter Collins Law, Clayton, MO argued for appellant) (Zachary Bluestone, St. Louis, MO argued for appellee; Hal Goldsmith appeared on the brief).

 


