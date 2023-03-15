Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Employer-Employee: Discrimination-Removal-Timeliness

Employer-Employee: Discrimination-Removal-Timeliness

By: Staff Report March 15, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the district court’s denial of her motion to remand her employment discrimination action back to state court.

Where the notice of removal was filed within 30 days of the date that defendant could have first ascertained the removability of the case, the case was timely removed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Myles v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (MLW No. 79593/Case No. 22-2736 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J.

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo