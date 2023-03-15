Employer-Employee: Discrimination-Removal-Timeliness

Plaintiff appealed the district court’s denial of her motion to remand her employment discrimination action back to state court.

Where the notice of removal was filed within 30 days of the date that defendant could have first ascertained the removability of the case, the case was timely removed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Myles v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (MLW No. 79593/Case No. 22-2736 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J.