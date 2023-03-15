Employer-Employee: Sex Discrimination-Disability-Related Slur-Breach Of Contract

Where a college teacher, who was fired after she referred to a student as “retarded” for using a cellphone during a class quiz, brought claims of sex discrimination retaliation and breach of contract, the teacher failed to show that the legitimate, non-discriminatory grounds for termination were pretext, and the hostile environment claim also failed, and the judgment is affirmed because the court also did not err in dismissing the state-law based claim for breach of contract.

Judgment is affirmed.

Walker-Swinton v. Philander Smith College (MLW No. 79575/Case No. 22-1547 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Stras, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Baker, J. (Teresa Lynette Bloodman, Maumelle, AR argued for appellant) (Abtin Mehdizadegan, Little Rock, AR argued for appellee).