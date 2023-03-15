Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Employer-Employee: Title VII-Race Discrimination-Retaliation

Employer-Employee: Title VII-Race Discrimination-Retaliation

By: Staff Report March 15, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the grant of summary judgment for defendant in plaintiff’s Title VII claim. Plaintiff alleged that her supervisor made racially discriminatory remarks and retaliated against her for working a second job.

Where plaintiff could only cite isolated incidents of racially insensitive comments and could not show that she suffered an adverse employment action, her hostile work environment and retaliation claims failed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Tisdell v. McDonough (MLW No. 79589/Case No. 21-3658 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Sachs, J.

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo