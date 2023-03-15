Employer-Employee: Title VII-Race Discrimination-Retaliation

Plaintiff appealed the grant of summary judgment for defendant in plaintiff’s Title VII claim. Plaintiff alleged that her supervisor made racially discriminatory remarks and retaliated against her for working a second job.

Where plaintiff could only cite isolated incidents of racially insensitive comments and could not show that she suffered an adverse employment action, her hostile work environment and retaliation claims failed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Tisdell v. McDonough (MLW No. 79589/Case No. 21-3658 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Sachs, J.