Immigration: Cancellation of Removal-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Qualified Immunity

Petitioner sought review of the BIA’s dismissal of his appeal from an IJ’s decision denying cancellation of removal.

Where the determination of hardship was at least partially a factual determination, the court lacked jurisdiction to review the discretionary aspects of the denial of cancellation of removal, and petitioner failed to make a colorable argument invoking the court’s jurisdiction.

Petition is dismissed.

Lopez-Cardona v. Garland (MLW No. 79567/Case No. 22-2943 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.