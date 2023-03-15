Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Immigration: Cancellation of Removal-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Qualified Immunity

By: Staff Report March 15, 2023

Petitioner sought review of the BIA’s dismissal of his appeal from an IJ’s decision denying cancellation of removal.

Where the determination of hardship was at least partially a factual determination, the court lacked jurisdiction to review the discretionary aspects of the denial of cancellation of removal, and petitioner failed to make a colorable argument invoking the court’s jurisdiction.

Petition is dismissed.

Lopez-Cardona v. Garland (MLW No. 79567/Case No. 22-2943 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.

 


